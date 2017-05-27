Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Rock Legend Gregg Allman Dead At 69
05-27-2017
.
Gregg Allman

(hennemusic) Southern rock legend Gregg Allman died on Saturday (May 27) at his home in Savannah, GA. He as 69. The news comes a month after Allman denied reports that he had entered hospice care and two months after the singer cancelled his 2017 live schedule without explanation.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce that Gregg Allman, a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia," read the statement on the band's and singer's website. "Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years. During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times.

"Gregg is survived by his wife, Shannon Allman, his children, Devon, Elijah Blue, Delilah Island Kurtom and Layla Brooklyn Allman; 3 grandchildren, his niece, Galadrielle Allman, lifelong friend Chank Middleton, and a large extended family. The family will release a statement soon, but for now ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

"I have lost a dear friend and the world has lost a brilliant pioneer in music," said Gregg's long time manager and close friend, Michael Lehman. "He was a kind and gentle soul with the best laugh I ever heard. His love for his family and bandmates was passionate as was the love he had for his extraordinary fans. Gregg was an incredible partner and an even better friend. We will all miss him." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Gregg Allman Music, DVDs, Books and more

Gregg Allman T-shirts and Posters

Gregg Allman Music
