Chris Stapleton Does Duet With Peyton Manning

Chris Stapleton was performing at the Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver last Tuesday night (May 23), when he invited Manning up on stage to join him for his song "Whiskey Red."

This wasn't the former football star's first duet, as he sang a rendition of "Rocky Top" last year with Lee Brice in Nashville, Tennessee. A fan captured the duet on social media and posted the video with the caption, "Ladies and gentlemen, the Sheriff is back in town. " Check out the video here.