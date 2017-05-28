Elton John Makes First Appearance Since Illness

The rock icon showed up at the Cannes Film Festival in France earlier this week to share the winners of a YouTube fan video contest.At a press conference, which John attended with longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin, he said, "We were before the MTV generation, and I'm glad we were because we were real artists. The MTV generation brought along a lot of people who just made videos. A lot of the artistry went out of the music."

He did praise the art of making music videos, explaining that 'visuals, whether it is a painting, a drawing, a piece of film, a video… enhance music. You get to use your imagination - you get into it." Read more here.