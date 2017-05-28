Kodak Black Featured On Jackboy's 'New Jack City' Mixtape

The jailed rapper guest appears on "Lingo" and the title track "New Jack City" which may have been recorded during his brief bout with freedom last winter.

While Black serves time for the parole violation, he also faces sexual assault charges in South Carolina. On "Lingo," the beleaguered rapper sounds carefree. "I don't rap it 'less I mean it, I'm sleepin' but im geekin'/ I'm outchea walking in my sleep/ I'm on phantom with the lean," he raps. Listen to Jackboy's New Jack City in full here.