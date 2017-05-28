Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Miley Cyrus Dedicates Performance To Concert Bombing Victims
05-28-2017
.
Miley Cyrus

(Radio.com) Earlier this week night, Miley Cyrus appeared on The Voice to perform her new single "Mailbu" and opened the set with a thoughtful tribute to victims of the Manchester terror attacks.

"I'd like to dedicate this song to my good friend Ariana Grande and everyone who experienced that horrific attack," she said. Miley is set to resume judging duties at The Voice next season. Yesterday Miley shared a sweet Instagram photo with Grande, sending more warm wishes to the singer and her fans.

"wishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now… love love love you …. so sorry you had to be apart of such a tragic event! my most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! all I can do is send as much HOPE & PEACE your way! This MUST end! No more war …. no more innocent lives taken …. L-O-V-E." Watch Miley's performance of "Malibu" here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Miley Cyrus Music, DVDs, Books and more

Miley Cyrus T-shirts and Posters

More Miley Cyrus News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Miley Cyrus Dedicates Performance To Concert Bombing Victims

Miley Cyrus Says She Inspired Katy Perry's 'I Kissed A Girl'

Miley Cyrus Gives Her Pet Pigs Spa Treatments

Miley Cyrus Has Second Thoughts About 'Wrecking Ball' Video

Miley Cyrus Bringing Father To Mentor On 'The Voice'

Miley Cyrus Reveals The Deeper Meaning Behind on 'Malibu'

Miley Cyrus Addresses Hip-Hop Comments Controversy

Miley Cyrus Releases Her New Track 'Malibu'

Miley Cyrus Releasing New Song About Liam Hemsworth 'Malibu'

Miley Cyrus Shares Details For New Single 'Malibu'


More Stories for Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Gregg Allman Dead At 69- Guns N' Roses Expand Reunion Tour- Rolling Stones Guitarist Recovering From Lung Surgery- Linkin Park Singer Reacts To Corey Taylor's Remarks- more

Chris Cornell's Wife Vows To Stand Up For Him- Warbeast's Bruce Corbitt Retires From Music Due To Cancer Fight- Chuck Berry's 'Johnnie B. Good' Long Awaited Sequel Released- more

Guns N' Roses Beef Up Security For Irish Concert- Of Mice & Men Release Second Post Austin Carlile Song- Iron Maiden Vow To Finish UK Tour Despite Terrorist Attack- more

Page Too:
Twenty One Pilots' Frontman Falls Off Piano During Show- Justin Bieber Covers Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble'- Chris Stapleton Does Duet With Peyton Manning- Gucci Mane- more

Katy Perry Explains Taylor Swift Feud History- Michael Jackson Estate Condemns TV Projects- Travis Scott Breaks His 'Goosebumps' Record- Ed Sheeran Engagement Rumored- more

DJ Khaled Recruits Rihanna As Guest On 'Grateful' Album- Lana Del Rey Reveals Release Date For 'Lust For Life'- Ariana Grande's Manager Speaks Out After Terror Bombing- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Rock Legend Gregg Allman Dead At 69

Guns N' Roses Add 15 Dates To North American Reunion Tour

Rolling Stones Guitarist Recovering From Lung Surgery

Linkin Park Singer Reacts To Corey Taylor's Remarks

Iron Maiden Didn't Know If They Had A Future

New Mix Of Beatles Sgt. Pepper's More Precise Says Martin

Pantera's Rex Brown Changes Direction With Solo Album

Muse Frontman Matt Bellamy Reveals Details For New Release

U2 Says 'Worst Of Humanity' Behind Manchester Attack

Lindsey Buckingham And Christine McVie Release Studio Video

Billy Idol Announces Limited Edition Triple Disc Set

Paramore Rock New Song On 'The Late Late Show'

Cold War Kids Cover Alice Key's 'No One'

Bush's Unaired Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online

The Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh Warns New Documentary Not Complete

Motley Crue Launch PledgeMusic Campaign For Girls Reissue

• more

Page Too News Stories
Twenty One Pilots' Frontman Falls Off Piano During Show

Justin Bieber Covers Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble'

Chris Stapleton Does Duet With Peyton Manning

Gucci Mane Releases New Album 'Drop Top Wop'

Rick Ross Reveals Title Of Meek Mill's Album

Zayn Malik's Sophomore Album Shows 'A Lot Of Growth'

Niall Horan Received Advice From Eagles' Don Henley and Joe Walsh

Moment of Silence for Bombing Victims Erupts In Oasis Song

Special Michael Jackson Collection Set For Release

Kodak Black Featured On Jackboy's 'New Jack City' Mixtape

Harry Styles Pays Tribute to Hometown of Manchester

Miley Cyrus Dedicates Performance To Concert Bombing Victims

Elton John Makes First Appearance Since Illness

Key Star Wars Actor Almost Turned Down Role

Calvin Harris and Migos Lead Finalists For Song Of The Summer

Ice Cube Will Buy 10 Pairs of Big Ballers In Lavar Ball Challange

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.