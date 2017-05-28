Moment of Silence for Bombing Victims Erupts In Oasis Song

A moment of silence took place on Wednesday (May 24) in the city's center and after the pause by those in attendance, a woman began to sing Oasis' powerful "Don't Look Back in Anger."

The Guardian journalist Josh Halliday was on hand and caught the special gathering on video where one woman singing transformed into all those gathered in a sing-along. Watch the clip below.

"Goosebumps! The amazing moment Manchester crowd joins in with woman singing Oasis – Don't Look Back in Anger after minutes silence," Halliday writes. Read more here.