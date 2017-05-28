Nick Jonas Wanted To Go Positive With New Song

The former Jonas Brother talked about how he used to believe he had to have all his music be "completely cohesive" and "a singular thought." With this new track, he views this project as a freeing creative opportunity.

"For a while, I used songwriting as a way to process my emotions, and in my head that always needed to be heavy, or the songs needed to have a darkness to them," he explained. "Whereas now I am open to singing about positive things, to be able to sing with a smile on my face is a really nice feeling." Read more here.