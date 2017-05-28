Rick Ross Reveals Title Of Meek Mill's Album

"I love the name of Meek new album, Wins and Losses, cause that's what it's about, n—-. Wins and losses. Just gotta add up the more wins, but you gon' lose, but win!" Ross said in the Snapchat video.

"That's why I tell y'all, make sure y'all get it' then you go watch you a nice film, a movie. You know? Enjoy life. See that's one thing in life. It's always gonna be f— s—, hoe s—. Get the money n—-. Get the money and run. Take care of your people."

Ross didn't reveal a release date for the LP, but fans can only hope it's sometime soon. Watch Ross reveal the album title here.