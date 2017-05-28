Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Special Michael Jackson Collection Set For Release
05-28-2017
.
Michael Jackson

(Radio.com) This Spring, Supreme will release a collection featuring imagery of Michael Jackson. The collection consists of a Hooded Sweatshirt, T-Shirt, short sleeve Work Shirt and a Skateboard Deck.

Available in limited quantities, fans of Jackson and Supreme will find the apparel in-store NY, LA, London, Paris and online May 25th.Originally rooted in skateboarding, Supreme is currently the undisputed king of cool with fans collecting pieces of apparel like modern art.

Justin Bieber is just one star known for his Supreme shirt collection. Hip-hop heads have been hot on the brand for over a decade with fans including Tyler, The Creator, Frank Ocean, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa, ASAP Rocky, Drake, Nas, Pharrell Williams, and Gucci Mane. See some examples of the Michael Jackson collection here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

