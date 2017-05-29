Brand New, Death Cab For Cutie Lead High and Low Festival Lineup

The one day event will be taking place at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, CA on Saturday, September 9th, 2017 and will also feature performances from Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Best Coast, Bad Suns, Cloud Nothings, Pup, Coin, Citizen, (Sandy) Alex G, Now Now, Kevin Devine, Jessica Hernandez and the Deltas, Charley Bliss and more to be announced.

Organizer Andy Serrao had the following to say about the event: "Sonically, music has highs and lows, and emotional highs and lows, and with the California topography, we have the mountains, the desert and the ocean. The name High & Low fit for us, with the vision for where we wanted to go.

"Great music has got me through every aspect of my life. With every high and every low, came a soundtrack in my head that defined my life. This festival is a good representation of artists that do this for myself, and tons of other people."