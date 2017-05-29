Chris Cornell Laid To Rest At Hollywood Forever Cemetery

The singer was found dead in a Detroit hotel following a Soundgarden concert at the city's Fox Theatre on May 17. LA Daily News reports the service opened with his song, "The Promise", from the 2017 movie of the same name.

Eulogies to the late rocker were delivered by Cornell's Soundgarden bandmates Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron, Cornell's Audioslave bandmate Tom Morello, Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament and actor Josh Brolin.

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington sang Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" for mourners, which included numerous members of rock royalty and Cornell's widow and two young children, according to Billboard.

Mourners included Cornell's Soundgarden bandmates, Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich of Metallica, Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, Joe Walsh of The Eagles, Jane's Addiction singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro, Brad Pitt, Christian Bale, guitarist Nile Rodgers, Courtney Love, Lisa Marie Presley, Billy Idol and Bush singer Gavin Rossdale, among others. Read more here.