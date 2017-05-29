Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Chris Cornell Laid To Rest At Hollywood Forever Cemetery
05-29-2017
.
Chris Cornell

(hennemusic) Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell was laid to rest during a private memorial service at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on Friday (May 26th).

The singer was found dead in a Detroit hotel following a Soundgarden concert at the city's Fox Theatre on May 17. LA Daily News reports the service opened with his song, "The Promise", from the 2017 movie of the same name.

Eulogies to the late rocker were delivered by Cornell's Soundgarden bandmates Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron, Cornell's Audioslave bandmate Tom Morello, Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament and actor Josh Brolin.

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington sang Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" for mourners, which included numerous members of rock royalty and Cornell's widow and two young children, according to Billboard.

Mourners included Cornell's Soundgarden bandmates, Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich of Metallica, Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, Joe Walsh of The Eagles, Jane's Addiction singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro, Brad Pitt, Christian Bale, guitarist Nile Rodgers, Courtney Love, Lisa Marie Presley, Billy Idol and Bush singer Gavin Rossdale, among others. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Chris Cornell Music, DVDs, Books and more

Chris Cornell T-shirts and Posters

More Chris Cornell News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Chris Cornell Laid To Rest At Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Red Hot Chili Peppers Star Covers Chris Cornell's 'Seasons'

Eric Church Covers 'Rusty Cage' In Tribute To Chris Cornell

Norah Jones Plays Tribute To Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell's Wife Vows To Stand Up For Him

Incubus Tribute Chris Cornell With 'Black Hole Sun' Performance

Soundgarden Star Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell Funeral Service To Take Place This Week

Video From Chris Cornell's Final Concert Goes Online

Chris Cornell's Family Question Suicide Ruling


More Stories for Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Gregg Allman Dead At 69- KISS Cancel Manchester Arena Show Following Terror Attack- Guns N' Roses Taught Metallica Negative Lessons- Chris Cornell Laid To Rest- more

Guns N' Roses Add 15 Dates To North American Reunion Tour- Rolling Stones Guitarist Recovering From Lung Surgery- Linkin Park Singer Reacts To Corey Taylor's Remarks- more

Chris Cornell's Wife Vows To Stand Up For Him- Warbeast's Bruce Corbitt Retires From Music Due To Cancer Fight- Chuck Berry's 'Johnnie B. Good' Long Awaited Sequel Released- more

Page Too:
Alleged Katy Perry 'Witness' Album Clips Leaked- Ariana Grande Plans Benefit Concert For Bombing Victims- Iggy Azalea Addresses Odell Beckham Jr. Dating Rumors- Lorde- more

Twenty One Pilots' Frontman Falls Off Piano During Show- Justin Bieber Covers Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble'- Chris Stapleton Does Duet With Peyton Manning- Gucci Mane- more

Katy Perry Explains Taylor Swift Feud History- Michael Jackson Estate Condemns TV Projects- Travis Scott Breaks His 'Goosebumps' Record- Ed Sheeran Engagement Rumored- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
KISS Cancel Manchester Arena Show Following Terror Attack

Guns N' Roses Taught Metallica Negative Lessons

Chris Cornell Laid To Rest At Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Paul McCartney Reveals Misunderstanding The Inspired Sgt Pepper

Long Lost 1970s Neil Young Album Rumored For Release

New Grateful Dead Collection Coming For Summer Of Love Anniversary

Eyehategod Launch First Tour Since Mike IX's Liver Transplant

Brand New, Death Cab For Cutie Lead High and Low Festival Lineup

Dethklok's Brendson Small Announces New Galaktikon Album

Rock Legend Gregg Allman Dead At 69

Guns N' Roses Add 15 Dates To North American Reunion Tour

Rolling Stones Guitarist Recovering From Lung Surgery

Linkin Park Singer Reacts To Corey Taylor's Remarks

Iron Maiden Didn't Know If They Had A Future

New Mix Of Beatles Sgt. Pepper's More Precise Says Martin

Pantera's Rex Brown Changes Direction With Solo Album

• more

Page Too News Stories
Alleged Katy Perry 'Witness' Album Clips Leaked

Ariana Grande Plans Benefit Concert For Bombing Victims

Iggy Azalea Addresses Odell Beckham Jr. Dating Rumors

Lorde Releases Behind The Scenes Videos For New Album

Halsey Streams New Duet With Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui

Bryson Tiller Releases 'True To Self' Album Early

Niall Horan Pressures Jimmy Fallon To Do Gangnam Style Dance

Michael Jackson Biopic Star Defends 'Searching for Neverland'

Lil Yachty Celebrates New Album With Food Fight

Hanson's Children Star In Their New 'I Was Born' Video

Twenty One Pilots' Frontman Falls Off Piano During Show

Justin Bieber Covers Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble'

Chris Stapleton Does Duet With Peyton Manning

Gucci Mane Releases New Album 'Drop Top Wop'

Rick Ross Reveals Title Of Meek Mill's Album

Zayn Malik's Sophomore Album Shows 'A Lot Of Growth'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.