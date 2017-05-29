Dethklok's Brendson Small Announces New Galaktikon Album

The press release says: "Galaktikon II: Become The Storm follows the space-age theme of 2012's original Galaktikon album, with a conceptual storyline and a heavier, darker, more brutal sound. In addition to Brendon Small on vocals and guitar, the album will feature acclaimed musicians and Dethklok alum Bryan Beller (bass; The Aristocrats, Dweezil Zappa, Steve Vai) and Gene Hoglan (drums; Testament, Death, Dark Angel). Galaktikon II: Become The Storm was co-produced by Small and Grammy-nominated producer/engineer Ulrich Wild, who also worked behind the board on the Dethklok albums.

"This record is a combination of all the sounds I've been making throughout my creative life," says Small. "It's as heavy as I want it to be and melodic as I want it to be - it's the bigger, darker record I wanted to hear. And what a way to celebrate my ten-year anniversary of making metal with Gene, Bryan and Ulrich, some of the best in the industry. I'm excited to have it live inside listeners' heads and let their imaginations take over!" here.