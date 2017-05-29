|
Dethklok's Brendson Small Announces New Galaktikon Album
.
(Gibson) Brendon Small, mastermind behind the metal band Dethklok, has been teasing a new chapter of his popular Galaktikon saga for months. After over two years writing and recording, he has announced its August release. The press release says: "Galaktikon II: Become The Storm follows the space-age theme of 2012's original Galaktikon album, with a conceptual storyline and a heavier, darker, more brutal sound. In addition to Brendon Small on vocals and guitar, the album will feature acclaimed musicians and Dethklok alum Bryan Beller (bass; The Aristocrats, Dweezil Zappa, Steve Vai) and Gene Hoglan (drums; Testament, Death, Dark Angel). Galaktikon II: Become The Storm was co-produced by Small and Grammy-nominated producer/engineer Ulrich Wild, who also worked behind the board on the Dethklok albums. "This record is a combination of all the sounds I've been making throughout my creative life," says Small. "It's as heavy as I want it to be and melodic as I want it to be - it's the bigger, darker record I wanted to hear. And what a way to celebrate my ten-year anniversary of making metal with Gene, Bryan and Ulrich, some of the best in the industry. I'm excited to have it live inside listeners' heads and let their imaginations take over!" here.
The press release says: "Galaktikon II: Become The Storm follows the space-age theme of 2012's original Galaktikon album, with a conceptual storyline and a heavier, darker, more brutal sound. In addition to Brendon Small on vocals and guitar, the album will feature acclaimed musicians and Dethklok alum Bryan Beller (bass; The Aristocrats, Dweezil Zappa, Steve Vai) and Gene Hoglan (drums; Testament, Death, Dark Angel). Galaktikon II: Become The Storm was co-produced by Small and Grammy-nominated producer/engineer Ulrich Wild, who also worked behind the board on the Dethklok albums.
"This record is a combination of all the sounds I've been making throughout my creative life," says Small. "It's as heavy as I want it to be and melodic as I want it to be - it's the bigger, darker record I wanted to hear. And what a way to celebrate my ten-year anniversary of making metal with Gene, Bryan and Ulrich, some of the best in the industry. I'm excited to have it live inside listeners' heads and let their imaginations take over!" here.
Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.
• Guns N' Roses Taught Metallica Negative Lessons
• Chris Cornell Laid To Rest At Hollywood Forever Cemetery
• Paul McCartney Reveals Misunderstanding The Inspired Sgt Pepper
• Long Lost 1970s Neil Young Album Rumored For Release
• New Grateful Dead Collection Coming For Summer Of Love Anniversary
• Eyehategod Launch First Tour Since Mike IX's Liver Transplant
• Brand New, Death Cab For Cutie Lead High and Low Festival Lineup
• Dethklok's Brendson Small Announces New Galaktikon Album
• Rock Legend Gregg Allman Dead At 69
• Guns N' Roses Add 15 Dates To North American Reunion Tour
• Rolling Stones Guitarist Recovering From Lung Surgery
• Linkin Park Singer Reacts To Corey Taylor's Remarks
• Iron Maiden Didn't Know If They Had A Future
• New Mix Of Beatles Sgt. Pepper's More Precise Says Martin
• Pantera's Rex Brown Changes Direction With Solo Album
• Ariana Grande Plans Benefit Concert For Bombing Victims
• Iggy Azalea Addresses Odell Beckham Jr. Dating Rumors
• Lorde Releases Behind The Scenes Videos For New Album
• Halsey Streams New Duet With Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui
• Bryson Tiller Releases 'True To Self' Album Early
• Niall Horan Pressures Jimmy Fallon To Do Gangnam Style Dance
• Michael Jackson Biopic Star Defends 'Searching for Neverland'
• Lil Yachty Celebrates New Album With Food Fight
• Hanson's Children Star In Their New 'I Was Born' Video
• Twenty One Pilots' Frontman Falls Off Piano During Show
• Justin Bieber Covers Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble'
• Chris Stapleton Does Duet With Peyton Manning
• Gucci Mane Releases New Album 'Drop Top Wop'
• Rick Ross Reveals Title Of Meek Mill's Album
• Zayn Malik's Sophomore Album Shows 'A Lot Of Growth'
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.