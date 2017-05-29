|
Guns N' Roses Taught Metallica Negative Lessons
.
Jason Newsted looked back at his former band Metallica's epic tour with Guns N' Roses 25 years ago in a new interview and says that GNR inspired him in what he would never "want to become". The 1992 stadium trek was riddled with problems from Guns N' Roses taking the stage late to a riot that took place in August of that year at the show in Montreal. Metallica were first forced to cut their performance short at the ill-fated show after frontman James Hetfield was badly burned by stage pyrotechnics. Instead of rushing out to continue the show, Guns N' Roses didn't take the stage for over two hours, according to reports of the incident. But GNR then cut their set short with Axl Rose telling the audience, "this will be our last show for a long time" before walking off the stage less than an hour into their set. Newsted reflected on the tour during an interview with Loudwire to promote his new 'RAWK' art exhibition. He said, "We chose to play first, of course, because we wanted to play on time. If we're going on at 8:01, we're on at 8:01. That's the way it's always been. That's why Metallica's still touring now and crushing everybody and selling more records." He then added that Guns N' Roses "showed me what I don't ever want to become. Antics, pissing away of money, disrespecting people that work for you… Looking down on people who look up to you - worst thing you can do, especially in this business. I saw them do that a lot and I didn't like it." Newsted then said of GNR, "As a band, they were powerful for about three and a half years and really had their sharp teeth and after that everything fell apart."
The 1992 stadium trek was riddled with problems from Guns N' Roses taking the stage late to a riot that took place in August of that year at the show in Montreal.
Metallica were first forced to cut their performance short at the ill-fated show after frontman James Hetfield was badly burned by stage pyrotechnics. Instead of rushing out to continue the show, Guns N' Roses didn't take the stage for over two hours, according to reports of the incident. But GNR then cut their set short with Axl Rose telling the audience, "this will be our last show for a long time" before walking off the stage less than an hour into their set.
Newsted reflected on the tour during an interview with Loudwire to promote his new 'RAWK' art exhibition. He said, "We chose to play first, of course, because we wanted to play on time. If we're going on at 8:01, we're on at 8:01. That's the way it's always been. That's why Metallica's still touring now and crushing everybody and selling more records."
He then added that Guns N' Roses "showed me what I don't ever want to become. Antics, pissing away of money, disrespecting people that work for you… Looking down on people who look up to you - worst thing you can do, especially in this business. I saw them do that a lot and I didn't like it."
Newsted then said of GNR, "As a band, they were powerful for about three and a half years and really had their sharp teeth and after that everything fell apart."
• Guns N' Roses Taught Metallica Negative Lessons
• Chris Cornell Laid To Rest At Hollywood Forever Cemetery
• Paul McCartney Reveals Misunderstanding The Inspired Sgt Pepper
• Long Lost 1970s Neil Young Album Rumored For Release
• New Grateful Dead Collection Coming For Summer Of Love Anniversary
• Eyehategod Launch First Tour Since Mike IX's Liver Transplant
• Brand New, Death Cab For Cutie Lead High and Low Festival Lineup
• Dethklok's Brendson Small Announces New Galaktikon Album
• Rock Legend Gregg Allman Dead At 69
• Guns N' Roses Add 15 Dates To North American Reunion Tour
• Rolling Stones Guitarist Recovering From Lung Surgery
• Linkin Park Singer Reacts To Corey Taylor's Remarks
• Iron Maiden Didn't Know If They Had A Future
• New Mix Of Beatles Sgt. Pepper's More Precise Says Martin
• Pantera's Rex Brown Changes Direction With Solo Album
• Ariana Grande Plans Benefit Concert For Bombing Victims
• Iggy Azalea Addresses Odell Beckham Jr. Dating Rumors
• Lorde Releases Behind The Scenes Videos For New Album
• Halsey Streams New Duet With Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui
• Bryson Tiller Releases 'True To Self' Album Early
• Niall Horan Pressures Jimmy Fallon To Do Gangnam Style Dance
• Michael Jackson Biopic Star Defends 'Searching for Neverland'
• Lil Yachty Celebrates New Album With Food Fight
• Hanson's Children Star In Their New 'I Was Born' Video
• Twenty One Pilots' Frontman Falls Off Piano During Show
• Justin Bieber Covers Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble'
• Chris Stapleton Does Duet With Peyton Manning
• Gucci Mane Releases New Album 'Drop Top Wop'
• Rick Ross Reveals Title Of Meek Mill's Album
• Zayn Malik's Sophomore Album Shows 'A Lot Of Growth'
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.