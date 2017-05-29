KISS Cancel Manchester Arena Show Following Terror Attack

The band issued the following statement, "We are heartbroken by the atrocity committed against the innocent victims of Manchester. We sadly will not be able to play Manchester Arena on the 30th May.

"We have always looked forward to these shows and our local fans, but in light of recent events a cancelled rock show seems of such little consequence. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those affected and all the people of Manchester at this difficult time. We are with you and you are in our prayers."