Lorde Releases Behind The Scenes Videos For New Album
05-29-2017
Lorde

(Radio.com) Lorde has posted a series of behind the scenes videos documenting the production of her upcoming album, "Melodrama", which is set to hit stores on June 16th.

As the countdown to the release of the project continued, the artist offered fans a set of clips that provide several behind-the-scenes glimpses of the project. It starts with a look at an early version of 'Sober," in an L.A. studio Lorde worked in with executive producer Jack Antonoff.

She gives a virtual shout out to album engineer Laura Sisk, who she says "put thousands of late night hours in over 18 months." "jack and laura our engineer the unsung hero of melodrama—she put thousands of late night hours in over 18 months"

Some late night piano vibes made the social media storm, from a night at New York's iconic Electric Lady Studios in December. "lot of lovely moments listening to jack lay down pianos late at night 🌌electric lady studios, dec 2016" Read more and watch the clips here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

