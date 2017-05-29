Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Michael Jackson Biopic Star Defends 'Searching for Neverland'
05-29-2017
.
Michael Jackson

(Radio.com) Memorial Day gives us the first chance to watch a made-for-TV movie, Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland, based on the book Remembering the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days, written by the late superstar's bodyguards Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard.

The biopic stars a well-known Jackson impersonator, Navi, as the King of Pop, alongside Chad L. Coleman as Whitfield and Sam Adegoke as Beard. Navi told CBS News that he would have liked to have had the family's blessing, but it wasn't necessary.

"Is it important to me? Of course, because I wouldn't like to hear that someone didn't support the project. But, I didn't do this project from a business point of view. I do this project from my heart, from a Michael Jackson fan's point of view. So it doesn't matter which company and businesses and associates, whatever, do or don't support us. Fans want it told."

Coleman, 42, defended the project, stating that it depicts the musician's everyday life. "At the end of the day, Bill Whitfield had a personal experience with Javon Beard. And it is with integrity and character, so there's nothing salacious here. You know, the men had so many people turn the book down because they said Michael appeared too normal. But that's what we're going for. We're trying to show you the man." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Michael Jackson Music, DVDs, Books and more

Michael Jackson T-shirts and Posters

More Michael Jackson News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Michael Jackson Biopic Star Defends 'Searching for Neverland'

Special Michael Jackson Collection Set For Release

Michael Jackson Estate Condemns TV Projects

Michael Jackson 'Bubbles' Movie Close To Netflix Deal

Michael Jackson Biopic 'Searching for Neverland' Trailer Released

Chris Brown Pay Tribute to Michael Jackson With 'Privacy' Music

Michael Jackson Immortalized With Son's New Tattoo

Michael Jackson's Children Paris and Prince Get Complimentary Tattoos

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch Up for Sale For $67 Million

Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' First Album To Go 33 Times Platinum


More Stories for Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Gregg Allman Dead At 69- KISS Cancel Manchester Arena Show Following Terror Attack- Guns N' Roses Taught Metallica Negative Lessons- Chris Cornell Laid To Rest- more

Guns N' Roses Add 15 Dates To North American Reunion Tour- Rolling Stones Guitarist Recovering From Lung Surgery- Linkin Park Singer Reacts To Corey Taylor's Remarks- more

Chris Cornell's Wife Vows To Stand Up For Him- Warbeast's Bruce Corbitt Retires From Music Due To Cancer Fight- Chuck Berry's 'Johnnie B. Good' Long Awaited Sequel Released- more

Page Too:
Alleged Katy Perry 'Witness' Album Clips Leaked- Ariana Grande Plans Benefit Concert For Bombing Victims- Iggy Azalea Addresses Odell Beckham Jr. Dating Rumors- Lorde- more

Twenty One Pilots' Frontman Falls Off Piano During Show- Justin Bieber Covers Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble'- Chris Stapleton Does Duet With Peyton Manning- Gucci Mane- more

Katy Perry Explains Taylor Swift Feud History- Michael Jackson Estate Condemns TV Projects- Travis Scott Breaks His 'Goosebumps' Record- Ed Sheeran Engagement Rumored- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
KISS Cancel Manchester Arena Show Following Terror Attack

Guns N' Roses Taught Metallica Negative Lessons

Chris Cornell Laid To Rest At Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Paul McCartney Reveals Misunderstanding The Inspired Sgt Pepper

Long Lost 1970s Neil Young Album Rumored For Release

New Grateful Dead Collection Coming For Summer Of Love Anniversary

Eyehategod Launch First Tour Since Mike IX's Liver Transplant

Brand New, Death Cab For Cutie Lead High and Low Festival Lineup

Dethklok's Brendson Small Announces New Galaktikon Album

Rock Legend Gregg Allman Dead At 69

Guns N' Roses Add 15 Dates To North American Reunion Tour

Rolling Stones Guitarist Recovering From Lung Surgery

Linkin Park Singer Reacts To Corey Taylor's Remarks

Iron Maiden Didn't Know If They Had A Future

New Mix Of Beatles Sgt. Pepper's More Precise Says Martin

Pantera's Rex Brown Changes Direction With Solo Album

• more

Page Too News Stories
Alleged Katy Perry 'Witness' Album Clips Leaked

Ariana Grande Plans Benefit Concert For Bombing Victims

Iggy Azalea Addresses Odell Beckham Jr. Dating Rumors

Lorde Releases Behind The Scenes Videos For New Album

Halsey Streams New Duet With Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui

Bryson Tiller Releases 'True To Self' Album Early

Niall Horan Pressures Jimmy Fallon To Do Gangnam Style Dance

Michael Jackson Biopic Star Defends 'Searching for Neverland'

Lil Yachty Celebrates New Album With Food Fight

Hanson's Children Star In Their New 'I Was Born' Video

Twenty One Pilots' Frontman Falls Off Piano During Show

Justin Bieber Covers Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble'

Chris Stapleton Does Duet With Peyton Manning

Gucci Mane Releases New Album 'Drop Top Wop'

Rick Ross Reveals Title Of Meek Mill's Album

Zayn Malik's Sophomore Album Shows 'A Lot Of Growth'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.