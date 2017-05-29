Michael Jackson Biopic Star Defends 'Searching for Neverland'

The biopic stars a well-known Jackson impersonator, Navi, as the King of Pop, alongside Chad L. Coleman as Whitfield and Sam Adegoke as Beard. Navi told CBS News that he would have liked to have had the family's blessing, but it wasn't necessary.

"Is it important to me? Of course, because I wouldn't like to hear that someone didn't support the project. But, I didn't do this project from a business point of view. I do this project from my heart, from a Michael Jackson fan's point of view. So it doesn't matter which company and businesses and associates, whatever, do or don't support us. Fans want it told."

Coleman, 42, defended the project, stating that it depicts the musician's everyday life. "At the end of the day, Bill Whitfield had a personal experience with Javon Beard. And it is with integrity and character, so there's nothing salacious here. You know, the men had so many people turn the book down because they said Michael appeared too normal. But that's what we're going for. We're trying to show you the man."