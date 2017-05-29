Niall Horan Pressures Jimmy Fallon To Do Gangnam Style Dance



Niall also discussed how childhood shaped his musical preferences. "I grew up on Fleetwood [Mac], Jackson Browne and the Eagles and anything basically that had a Southern Californian, American classic rock feel…I went to my first Eagles concert when I was four," he said.

Fallon also pressed the singer about why he and Don Henley call each other "Dad" and Horan admits to feeling "starstruck" around Henley's entire family. During his appearance, Horan performed his debut single "Slow Hands." Check out the clips here.