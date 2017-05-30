Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Anthrax Want To 'Make Beautiful Music' With Lady Gaga
05-30-2017
.
Anthrax

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian says that his band would "love" to follow in Metallica's footsteps and collaborate with pop star Lady Gaga, and says the idea occurred to them before Metallica's performance with her at the Grammy Awards earlier this year.

Ian told Duke TV (via Blabbermouth), "Yes, we would love to work with Lady Gaga. I think we put that out there a while ago. And then when we found out she was doing the Grammys with Metallica, I was, like, 'Wow! It makes sense. They're gonna be on a big TV show and do it together.' And I actually thought she was great on it.

"I've said since the beginning, since the first time I ever heard her voice, I always thought, 'Wow, I would really love to hear her sing on a rock record, metal record, whatever. And then our drummer, Charlie, ended up meeting her at a show and they became friends. And she knows all about Anthrax and Metallica and all these bands… whoever - name the band. She's a metalhead. So that made it even cooler. The fact that, all right, she knows that world, she understands that world, and she can sing the sh*t out of this kind of music."

He then made the following public pitch to the pop star, "I don't know what their plans are - if Metallica has more plans with Lady Gaga or if she has plans with Metallica - but we would certainly love to write a song together, or a whole album. Let us be your backing band. Let us be your backing band, Lady Gaga. We could make beautiful music together."

advertisement

Anthrax Music, DVDs, Books and more

Anthrax T-shirts and Posters

More Anthrax News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Anthrax Want To 'Make Beautiful Music' With Lady Gaga

Joey Belladonna Looks Back On Being Fired By Anthrax

Journey And Anthrax Stars Launch New Band

Anthrax Streaming Rare Track 'Vice Of The Peope'

Anthrax To Release DVD From Among The Living Anniversary Tour

Anthrax Release 'For All Kings 'Reissue Preview Video

Anthrax Singer Performs National Anthem At NCAA Game

Megadeth and Anthrax Stars Recording New Album 2016 In Review

Anthrax Hit With Lawsuit Over Ugly Sweater 2016 In Review

Anthrax Release 'Suzerain' Lyric Video


More Stories for Anthrax

Anthrax Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Play Special Tribute To Chris Cornell- KISS Farewell Event May Be Free Says Gene Simmons- Allman Brothers' Warren Haynes Reacts To Gregg Allman's Death- more

Gregg Allman Dead At 69- KISS Cancel Manchester Arena Show Following Terror Attack- Guns N' Roses Taught Metallica Negative Lessons- Chris Cornell Laid To Rest- more

Guns N' Roses Add 15 Dates To North American Reunion Tour- Rolling Stones Guitarist Recovering From Lung Surgery- Linkin Park Singer Reacts To Corey Taylor's Remarks- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez Addresses The Weeknd Collaboration Rumors- Sia Debuts Her 'Wonder Woman' Anthem Featuring Labrinth- Nick Jonas Releases New Single 'Remember I Told You'- more

Alleged Katy Perry 'Witness' Album Clips Leaked- Ariana Grande Plans Benefit Concert For Bombing Victims- Iggy Azalea Addresses Odell Beckham Jr. Dating Rumors- Lorde- more

Twenty One Pilots' Frontman Falls Off Piano During Show- Justin Bieber Covers Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble'- Chris Stapleton Does Duet With Peyton Manning- Gucci Mane- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Play Special Tribute To Chris Cornell

KISS Farewell Event May Be Free Says Gene Simmons

Allman Brothers' Warren Haynes Reacts To Gregg Allman's Death

Linkin Park Match Metallica and Eagles Record With New Album

Foreigner Launching Musical and Announce New Tour Leg

Anthrax Want To 'Make Beautiful Music' With Lady Gaga

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Guests On New Goldfinger Album

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Debut New Song Online

Historic Queen Concert Film Set For TV Broadcast

Mike Patton and Dave Lombardo's Dead Cross Announce Tour

The Riverdogs Stream New Song 'Welcome To The New Disaster'

The Night Flight Orchestra Release 'Something Mysterious' Video

Five Finger Death Punch and Rob Zombie Lead Rock Allegiance Lineup

Taking Back Sunday Launching Special Island Jamboree

Twiztid Launching New Pop Culture Convention Next Year

Singled Out: Tengger Cavalry's Die On My Ride

• more

Page Too News Stories
Selena Gomez Addresses The Weeknd Collaboration Rumors

Sia Debuts Her 'Wonder Woman' Anthem Featuring Labrinth

Nick Jonas Releases New Single 'Remember I Told You'

Liam Gallagher Donating Concert Proceeds To Manchester Victims

Post Malone Meets His Hero Allen Iverson

Drake Launches New OVO Branded Shoe Line

T-Pain Streams New Track 'F.B.G.M.' Featuring Young M.A.

Ed Sheeran Doesn't Like Spicy Version Of His Favorite

Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' Gets Unusual Remix Experiment

Mariah Carey Tributes Fan Killed In Terrorist Bombing

Alleged Katy Perry 'Witness' Album Clips Leaked

Ariana Grande Plans Benefit Concert For Bombing Victims

Iggy Azalea Addresses Odell Beckham Jr. Dating Rumors

Lorde Releases Behind The Scenes Videos For New Album

Halsey Streams New Duet With Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui

Bryson Tiller Releases 'True To Self' Album Early

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.