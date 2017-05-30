Anthrax Want To 'Make Beautiful Music' With Lady Gaga

Ian told Duke TV (via Blabbermouth), "Yes, we would love to work with Lady Gaga. I think we put that out there a while ago. And then when we found out she was doing the Grammys with Metallica, I was, like, 'Wow! It makes sense. They're gonna be on a big TV show and do it together.' And I actually thought she was great on it.

"I've said since the beginning, since the first time I ever heard her voice, I always thought, 'Wow, I would really love to hear her sing on a rock record, metal record, whatever. And then our drummer, Charlie, ended up meeting her at a show and they became friends. And she knows all about Anthrax and Metallica and all these bands… whoever - name the band. She's a metalhead. So that made it even cooler. The fact that, all right, she knows that world, she understands that world, and she can sing the sh*t out of this kind of music."

He then made the following public pitch to the pop star, "I don't know what their plans are - if Metallica has more plans with Lady Gaga or if she has plans with Metallica - but we would certainly love to write a song together, or a whole album. Let us be your backing band. Let us be your backing band, Lady Gaga. We could make beautiful music together."