Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Guests On New Goldfinger Album

The new album, Goldfinger's first in nine years, will also feature appearances from 311 frontman Nick Hexum, Mighty Mighty Boss Tones guitarist Nate Albert, Twenty One Pilots' Josh Dun, ONE OK ROCK's Takahiro Moriuchi and others.

John Feldmann had this to say, "I took my time making this record...Nine years to be exact! I feel like I've made the most concise Goldfinger record in my career. We have all Goldfinger styles together as one, with Zakk Cervini, who mixed the Blink-182 record, and Travis Barker on drums, I couldn't be more proud of an album."

Fans can get an early taste of what is to come with the online stream of the track "Put The Knife Away" here.