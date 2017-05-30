Five Finger Death Punch and Rob Zombie Lead Rock Allegiance Lineup

The event will feature performances from Marilyn Manson, Halestorm, Mastodon, Gojira, In This Moment, Steel Panther, August Burns Red, Beartooth, Starset, Radkey, Bleeker, Badflower, DED, While She Sleeps, Black Map, Greta Van Fleet, He Is Legend, Biters, Them Evils, and more to be announced.

Five Finger Death Punch's Zoltan Bathory had this to say, "Rock Allegiance has become a staple on the U.S. festival circuit. It's one of the coolest festivals out there for fans to discover new music and see their favorite bands live. We are excited to return this year to see our friends and fans in Philly. Don't miss it! It will be another great one this year."



Halestorm's Lzzy Hale added, "We are so excited about being a part of Rock Allegiance 2017! We've been busy writing new music for our next record and have been missing the stage. We cannot wait to see all of you and give a loud offering to the Rock N Roll gods!!"