Foreigner Launching Musical and Announce New Tour Leg

The new road trip will visit 10 cities and is scheduled to kick off on October 11th in Calgary, AB at the Southern Alberta Jubilee and will wrap up on October 22nd in Abbotsford, BC at the Abbotsford Centre.

The veteran band's new musical, "Juke Box Hero", will be opening in Alberta in 2018 and is based on a screenplay by Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais (The Commitments, Across The Universe, and The Tracey Ullman TV Show).



Mick Jones had the following to say, "I never could have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner forty years ago, that we'd still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later.

"I am so proud that these songs will now be reinterpreted for stage, and am honored by the team that is helping bring this music to life. I can't express the gratitude I feel when fans share stories of how our songs have been woven into their milestones and memories over the years. I had so many great times with Foreigner in Canada and I look forward to bringing the band back here for our 40th anniversary tour. I'm thrilled that Canada will see the premiere of our brand new musical, Juke Box Hero, in 2018."

The band also previously announced a new 40 track compilation from Rhino records, which will be released a two-disc collection (CD and vinyl) on June 2nd.



Foreigner Canadian Tour Dates:

10/11 Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee

10/12 Edmonton, AB - Northlands Coliseum

10/13 Red Deer, AB - Enmax Centrium

10/15 Lethbridge, AB - Enmax Centre

10/16 Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre

10/17 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

10/19 Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre

10/20 Prince George, BC - CN Centre

10/21 Penticton, BC - South Okangan Events Centre

10/22 Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre