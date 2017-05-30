Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Foreigner Launching Musical and Announce New Tour Leg
05-30-2017
.
Foreigner

Foreigner have announced the launch of their new musical "Juke Box Hero" next year and they have added a new Canadian leg to their 40th anniversary tour.

The new road trip will visit 10 cities and is scheduled to kick off on October 11th in Calgary, AB at the Southern Alberta Jubilee and will wrap up on October 22nd in Abbotsford, BC at the Abbotsford Centre.

The veteran band's new musical, "Juke Box Hero", will be opening in Alberta in 2018 and is based on a screenplay by Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais (The Commitments, Across The Universe, and The Tracey Ullman TV Show).

Mick Jones had the following to say, "I never could have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner forty years ago, that we'd still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later.

"I am so proud that these songs will now be reinterpreted for stage, and am honored by the team that is helping bring this music to life. I can't express the gratitude I feel when fans share stories of how our songs have been woven into their milestones and memories over the years. I had so many great times with Foreigner in Canada and I look forward to bringing the band back here for our 40th anniversary tour. I'm thrilled that Canada will see the premiere of our brand new musical, Juke Box Hero, in 2018."

The band also previously announced a new 40 track compilation from Rhino records, which will be released a two-disc collection (CD and vinyl) on June 2nd.

Foreigner Canadian Tour Dates:
10/11 Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee
10/12 Edmonton, AB - Northlands Coliseum
10/13 Red Deer, AB - Enmax Centrium
10/15 Lethbridge, AB - Enmax Centre
10/16 Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre
10/17 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
10/19 Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre
10/20 Prince George, BC - CN Centre
10/21 Penticton, BC - South Okangan Events Centre
10/22 Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

advertisement

Foreigner Music, DVDs, Books and more

Foreigner T-shirts and Posters

More Foreigner News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Foreigner Launching Musical and Announce New Tour Leg

Foreigner Announce Rescheduled 40th Anniversary Tour Dates

Cheap Trick, Foreigner and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience Tour

Foreigner Celebrating Anniversary With 40 Track Release

Foreigner's Lou Gramm and Mick Jones In The Studio For 40th Anniversary

Foreigner Celebrating 40th Anniversary With $19.77 Tickets

Foreigner's Lou Gramm Leads The 80s Cruise Lineup

Lou Gramm Addresses Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour Report

Original Foreigner Members Reunited For Platinum Honor 2016 In Review

Lou Gramm Wants Foreigner Reunion For 40th Anniversary 2016 In Review


More Stories for Foreigner

Foreigner Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Play Special Tribute To Chris Cornell- KISS Farewell Event May Be Free Says Gene Simmons- Allman Brothers' Warren Haynes Reacts To Gregg Allman's Death- more

Gregg Allman Dead At 69- KISS Cancel Manchester Arena Show Following Terror Attack- Guns N' Roses Taught Metallica Negative Lessons- Chris Cornell Laid To Rest- more

Guns N' Roses Add 15 Dates To North American Reunion Tour- Rolling Stones Guitarist Recovering From Lung Surgery- Linkin Park Singer Reacts To Corey Taylor's Remarks- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez Addresses The Weeknd Collaboration Rumors- Sia Debuts Her 'Wonder Woman' Anthem Featuring Labrinth- Nick Jonas Releases New Single 'Remember I Told You'- more

Alleged Katy Perry 'Witness' Album Clips Leaked- Ariana Grande Plans Benefit Concert For Bombing Victims- Iggy Azalea Addresses Odell Beckham Jr. Dating Rumors- Lorde- more

Twenty One Pilots' Frontman Falls Off Piano During Show- Justin Bieber Covers Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble'- Chris Stapleton Does Duet With Peyton Manning- Gucci Mane- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Play Special Tribute To Chris Cornell

KISS Farewell Event May Be Free Says Gene Simmons

Allman Brothers' Warren Haynes Reacts To Gregg Allman's Death

Linkin Park Match Metallica and Eagles Record With New Album

Foreigner Launching Musical and Announce New Tour Leg

Anthrax Want To 'Make Beautiful Music' With Lady Gaga

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Guests On New Goldfinger Album

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Debut New Song Online

Historic Queen Concert Film Set For TV Broadcast

Mike Patton and Dave Lombardo's Dead Cross Announce Tour

The Riverdogs Stream New Song 'Welcome To The New Disaster'

The Night Flight Orchestra Release 'Something Mysterious' Video

Five Finger Death Punch and Rob Zombie Lead Rock Allegiance Lineup

Taking Back Sunday Launching Special Island Jamboree

Twiztid Launching New Pop Culture Convention Next Year

Singled Out: Tengger Cavalry's Die On My Ride

• more

Page Too News Stories
Selena Gomez Addresses The Weeknd Collaboration Rumors

Sia Debuts Her 'Wonder Woman' Anthem Featuring Labrinth

Nick Jonas Releases New Single 'Remember I Told You'

Liam Gallagher Donating Concert Proceeds To Manchester Victims

Post Malone Meets His Hero Allen Iverson

Drake Launches New OVO Branded Shoe Line

T-Pain Streams New Track 'F.B.G.M.' Featuring Young M.A.

Ed Sheeran Doesn't Like Spicy Version Of His Favorite

Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' Gets Unusual Remix Experiment

Mariah Carey Tributes Fan Killed In Terrorist Bombing

Alleged Katy Perry 'Witness' Album Clips Leaked

Ariana Grande Plans Benefit Concert For Bombing Victims

Iggy Azalea Addresses Odell Beckham Jr. Dating Rumors

Lorde Releases Behind The Scenes Videos For New Album

Halsey Streams New Duet With Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui

Bryson Tiller Releases 'True To Self' Album Early

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.