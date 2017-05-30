Guns N' Roses Play Special Tribute To Chris Cornell

"We wish we were doing it, of course, under much better circumstances," Axl Rose told the crowd, "but this man was loved." As the last notes of "Black Hole Sun" faded away, Rose added simply, "For Chris."

Bassist Duff McKagan had close ties to Cornell as part of the Seattle music community, and the two performed together with the Seattle Symphony Orchestra in 2015 as part of a reunited lineup of the local supergroup Mad Season.

Cornell was laid to rest during a private memorial service at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on May 26 after being found dead in a Detroit hotel following a Soundgarden concert at the city's Fox Theatre on May 17. Watch the tribute performance here.