Historic Queen Concert Film Set For TV Broadcast

The film was captured during the legendary rock band's performance at the Nepstadion in Budapest on July 27, 1986 and according to the announcement it occurred during frontman Freddie Mercury's final tour with the band.

The network also says that it was the biggest stadium concert of all time (attendance figures were not included) and supposedly marked the first time that a western rock band played a stadium concert behind the iron curtain. Check out a preview clip of their performance of "Bohemian Rhapsody" here.