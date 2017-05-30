Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Historic Queen Concert Film Set For TV Broadcast
05-30-2017
.
Queen

The historic concert film "Hungarian Rhapsody: Queen Live in Budapest" will be receiving its broadcast premiere on the AXS TV network on June 4th at 8PM E/5PM P.

The film was captured during the legendary rock band's performance at the Nepstadion in Budapest on July 27, 1986 and according to the announcement it occurred during frontman Freddie Mercury's final tour with the band.

The network also says that it was the biggest stadium concert of all time (attendance figures were not included) and supposedly marked the first time that a western rock band played a stadium concert behind the iron curtain. Check out a preview clip of their performance of "Bohemian Rhapsody" here.

Historic Queen Concert Film Set For TV Broadcast

