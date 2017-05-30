|
KISS Farewell Event May Be Free Says Gene Simmons
.
(hennemusic) Gene Simmons is hinting that a global KISS farewell event, which he says may be free, in the next few years will spell the end of the band as they begin to consider plans for retirement. "We're the hardest-working band in show business," Simmons tells Glasgow Live during the group's current UK tour. "I wear over forty pounds of studs and armor and all that stuff, seven-inch platform heels, spit fire and have to fly through the air and do all that stuff. If Bono or Mick Jagger, who we all love, had to dress up and do what I do, they couldn't last an hour - they just couldn't. "In hindsight," he continued, "it would have been smarter to be a U2 or The Stones, to wear some sneakers and a t-shirt and you're comfortable. No, we had to do it the hard way. "So we're not gonna be able to do it into our 70s, and I'm 67 now. We'll do it for a few more years, and then when we think it's time to go, we'll go, and we'll do it the right way, with a big party. I'd like to think that we would do something that rocks the planet - something big and worldwide and maybe free." Simmons co-founded KISS with Paul Stanley in New York in January of 1973 from the ashes of the pair's previous band, Wicked Lester. Lead guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss rounded out the band's original, classic lineup, which was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. Watch the full interview here.
"We're the hardest-working band in show business," Simmons tells Glasgow Live during the group's current UK tour. "I wear over forty pounds of studs and armor and all that stuff, seven-inch platform heels, spit fire and have to fly through the air and do all that stuff. If Bono or Mick Jagger, who we all love, had to dress up and do what I do, they couldn't last an hour - they just couldn't.
"In hindsight," he continued, "it would have been smarter to be a U2 or The Stones, to wear some sneakers and a t-shirt and you're comfortable. No, we had to do it the hard way.
"So we're not gonna be able to do it into our 70s, and I'm 67 now. We'll do it for a few more years, and then when we think it's time to go, we'll go, and we'll do it the right way, with a big party. I'd like to think that we would do something that rocks the planet - something big and worldwide and maybe free."
Simmons co-founded KISS with Paul Stanley in New York in January of 1973 from the ashes of the pair's previous band, Wicked Lester. Lead guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss rounded out the band's original, classic lineup, which was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. Watch the full interview here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• KISS Farewell Event May Be Free Says Gene Simmons
• Allman Brothers' Warren Haynes Reacts To Gregg Allman's Death
• Linkin Park Match Metallica and Eagles Record With New Album
• Foreigner Launching Musical and Announce New Tour Leg
• Anthrax Want To 'Make Beautiful Music' With Lady Gaga
• Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Guests On New Goldfinger Album
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Debut New Song Online
• Historic Queen Concert Film Set For TV Broadcast
• Mike Patton and Dave Lombardo's Dead Cross Announce Tour
• The Riverdogs Stream New Song 'Welcome To The New Disaster'
• The Night Flight Orchestra Release 'Something Mysterious' Video
• Five Finger Death Punch and Rob Zombie Lead Rock Allegiance Lineup
• Taking Back Sunday Launching Special Island Jamboree
• Twiztid Launching New Pop Culture Convention Next Year
• Singled Out: Tengger Cavalry's Die On My Ride
• Sia Debuts Her 'Wonder Woman' Anthem Featuring Labrinth
• Nick Jonas Releases New Single 'Remember I Told You'
• Liam Gallagher Donating Concert Proceeds To Manchester Victims
• Post Malone Meets His Hero Allen Iverson
• Drake Launches New OVO Branded Shoe Line
• T-Pain Streams New Track 'F.B.G.M.' Featuring Young M.A.
• Ed Sheeran Doesn't Like Spicy Version Of His Favorite
• Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' Gets Unusual Remix Experiment
• Mariah Carey Tributes Fan Killed In Terrorist Bombing
• Alleged Katy Perry 'Witness' Album Clips Leaked
• Ariana Grande Plans Benefit Concert For Bombing Victims
• Iggy Azalea Addresses Odell Beckham Jr. Dating Rumors
• Lorde Releases Behind The Scenes Videos For New Album
• Halsey Streams New Duet With Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui
• Bryson Tiller Releases 'True To Self' Album Early
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.