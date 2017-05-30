Liam Gallagher Donating Concert Proceeds To Manchester Victims

After the concert in Manchester, Gallagher will play shows in London, Dublin, and Glasgow. He is also scheduled to play numerous summer European festivals, starting June 2 at Rock Am Ring in Mendig, Germany.

Gallagher decided to donate the funds of his Manchester concert to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. The fund was organized by the British Red Cross, Manchester's city council and the Manchester Evening News.

'I just knew I had to," Gallagher told the Manchester Evening News. "We all have to do what we can," said Gallagher, 'I want to try and help pick people up." Read more here.