Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Debut New Song Online

Due June 9, the set was introduced by the lead single, "In My World", and will be debuted live during a series of summer dates across North America starting June 21 in Atlanta, GA.

"We've always had a particular musical relationship since he first joined the band - it was immediate," McVie tells the Daily Express. "The whole band was just chemistry abounding but Lindsey and I, me being the piano player and him the guitar player, understand each other musically without saying anything.

"We've always worked well together over the years but never thought about doing an album together until recently and now we wonder why we didn't think about doing it before." Stream the new song here.