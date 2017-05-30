Linkin Park Match Metallica and Eagles Record With New Album

The band's seventh album sold 111,000 equivalent album units (including the streaming metric) in its first week with 100,000 in actual album sales, reports Billboard.

Linkin Park joins a small list of rock bands that have delivered at least six US No. 1 albums, including The Beatles (with 19), The Rolling Stones (nine), Led Zeppelin and U2 (both with seven), and Bon Jovi, Dave Matthews Band, Eagles and Metallica - all with six each. Read more here.