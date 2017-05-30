Mariah Carey Tributes Fan Killed In Terrorist Bombing

The pop star took to social media to share a photo of Martyn Hett on Instagram (wearing a t-shirt with the cover of her Rainbow album) and offered heartfelt condolences.

"Devastated to learn that one of the victims in Manchester was part of the #Lambily. RIP Martyn Hett," she wrote. "We will cherish your memory forever. His family and all the families affected are in my thoughts and prayers. MC."

Hett was a PR executive and writer from Stockport, UK, reports NME. On Twitter, he once wrote, "My life peaked when I met Mariah Carey." See Carey's tribute to her fan here.