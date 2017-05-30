Mike Patton and Dave Lombardo's Dead Cross Announce Tour

The band features Mike Patton (Faith No More, Tomahawk), Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits), Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox) and Michael Crain (Retox, Festival of Dead Deer).

The tour is scheduled to begin on August 10th in Santa Ana, CA at The Observatory and will run until September 23rd where it will wrap up with a show at the Ogden Theatre in Denver, CO.

Lombardo had these comments, "Everything about Dead Cross screams aggression. I have no idea what kind of chaos it will conjure on stage or in the audience... but I know it's going to be a hell of a good time. Really looking forward to hitting the road with these guys."

Dead Cross North American Tour Dates:

08/10 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

08/11 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl

08/12 Phoenix, AZ The Marquee

08/14 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

08/15 Houston, TX Warehouse Live

08/16 Austin, TX Emo's

08/18 Tucson, AZ The Rialto Theatre

08/19 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park

08/21 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre

08/23 Berkeley, CA The UC Theatre

08/25 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre

08/26 Seattle, WA The Showbox

08/27 Portland Wonder Ballroom

08/29 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

09/8 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

09/10 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

09/11 Boston, MA Royale

09/12 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

09/13 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

09/15 Detroit, MI St. Andrew's Hall

09/16 Chicago, IL Riot Fest

09/17 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom

09/19 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

09/20 Lawrence, KS Liberty Hall

09/23 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre