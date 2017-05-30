|
Nick Jonas Releases New Single 'Remember I Told You'
.
(Radio.com) Nick Jonas has released a new single called "Remember I Told You," which features Anne-Marie and Mike Posner and the pop star shared some of the background details for the track. "The new track was written last year while I was on tour," Jonas' tells HERO. "It was a rainy day in Maine, so I went on the studio bus and I started this track and I really liked the way it sounded. "I text Mike Posner who was the special guest on the tour, I was like, 'Hey man, why don't you come onto the bus, I've got this track going you might be into.' He came out, listened to it two times, and was like, 'I love it, I've got some lyric ideas.' So he jumped in the booth, and within five hours from the time I started the beat to the time I eventually laid my vocals in with the lyrics that we'd written, it was pretty much done." Stream the song here.
"The new track was written last year while I was on tour," Jonas' tells HERO. "It was a rainy day in Maine, so I went on the studio bus and I started this track and I really liked the way it sounded.
"I text Mike Posner who was the special guest on the tour, I was like, 'Hey man, why don't you come onto the bus, I've got this track going you might be into.' He came out, listened to it two times, and was like, 'I love it, I've got some lyric ideas.' So he jumped in the booth, and within five hours from the time I started the beat to the time I eventually laid my vocals in with the lyrics that we'd written, it was pretty much done." Stream the song here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• KISS Farewell Event May Be Free Says Gene Simmons
• Allman Brothers' Warren Haynes Reacts To Gregg Allman's Death
• Linkin Park Match Metallica and Eagles Record With New Album
• Foreigner Launching Musical and Announce New Tour Leg
• Anthrax Want To 'Make Beautiful Music' With Lady Gaga
• Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Guests On New Goldfinger Album
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Debut New Song Online
• Historic Queen Concert Film Set For TV Broadcast
• Mike Patton and Dave Lombardo's Dead Cross Announce Tour
• The Riverdogs Stream New Song 'Welcome To The New Disaster'
• The Night Flight Orchestra Release 'Something Mysterious' Video
• Five Finger Death Punch and Rob Zombie Lead Rock Allegiance Lineup
• Taking Back Sunday Launching Special Island Jamboree
• Twiztid Launching New Pop Culture Convention Next Year
• Singled Out: Tengger Cavalry's Die On My Ride
• Sia Debuts Her 'Wonder Woman' Anthem Featuring Labrinth
• Nick Jonas Releases New Single 'Remember I Told You'
• Liam Gallagher Donating Concert Proceeds To Manchester Victims
• Post Malone Meets His Hero Allen Iverson
• Drake Launches New OVO Branded Shoe Line
• T-Pain Streams New Track 'F.B.G.M.' Featuring Young M.A.
• Ed Sheeran Doesn't Like Spicy Version Of His Favorite
• Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' Gets Unusual Remix Experiment
• Mariah Carey Tributes Fan Killed In Terrorist Bombing
• Alleged Katy Perry 'Witness' Album Clips Leaked
• Ariana Grande Plans Benefit Concert For Bombing Victims
• Iggy Azalea Addresses Odell Beckham Jr. Dating Rumors
• Lorde Releases Behind The Scenes Videos For New Album
• Halsey Streams New Duet With Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui
• Bryson Tiller Releases 'True To Self' Album Early
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.