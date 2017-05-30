Post Malone Meets His Hero Allen Iverson

In a video that was posted on social media, the two are seen partying and listening to the song. Iverson seems to perk with the line "f— practice."

TMZ reports the rapper had been hoping to meet his idol for a while. In true Malone style, he posted a photo of the encounter, with the ridiculous caption, "FINALLYYYYYYYYYDMRNEJSOFBRVRI."

It seems Iverson was impressed with Malone, as he posted a photo of the two afterward with the caption, "The culture has no boundaries!" Check out the posts here.