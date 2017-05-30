Selena Gomez Addresses The Weeknd Collaboration Rumors

The speculation has been swirling over the last week, based on a now-deleted entry on songwriter Max Martin's Wikipedia page. According to ELLE UK the page briefly listed Selena's upcoming single, "In Her Element" as featuring The Weeknd.

"No, no we're not," Gomez said when asked if the two were collaborating. "It's not true!" Find the details about the air dates for The TJ Show's full interview with Selena here.