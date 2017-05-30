The Night Flight Orchestra Release 'Something Mysterious' Video

The song comes from the band's just released studio album "Amber Galactic". The group had the following to say about the track, "Almost everyone, no matter who they are, have experienced one, or perhaps even a few, epic nights in their lives.

"That night when you met the love of your life, and you couldn't go to sleep because your heart was beating too fast out of pure excitement and joy. That night when you lost the love of your life. The night when you thought that no matter what happens next, I'll remember this night for the rest of my life.

"Something Mysterious is a song about standing at that crossroads, gathering the courage to take that plunge into the unknown, knowing your life will never be the same again." Watch the video here.