The Riverdogs Stream New Song 'Welcome To The New Disaster'
The Riverdogs, featuring Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard/Dio), are streaming a new track called "Welcome To The New Disaster", which comes from their forthcoming album "California". The new studio effort is band's first new released in six years. It is set to be released on July 7th and is billed as a return to the sound of their acclaimed 1990 self-titled debut album. The album features the reunited lineup of original members Campbell, Rob Lamothe (vocals, guitars) and Nick Brophy (bass, vocals) as well as long time drummer Marc Danzeisen. Stream the new song here.
