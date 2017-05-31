Ariana Grande Recruits All Star Lineup For Manchester Benefit Concert

The benefit will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground. Grande will be joined by Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That, Niall Horan, and others.

Last week Grande announced her intention to return to Manchester for a benefit concert. "I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families," she wrote. "I want to thanks my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be part of to our expression of love for Manchester. I will have details as soon as everything is confirmed." Read more here.