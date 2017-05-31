Asking Alexandria Recording Next Album

The band reunited with frontman Danny Worsnop last year and this past week Matt Good shared two posts via Instagram from the studio with the group.

He first posted a photo of recording gear with the caption "So stoked to use all these beautiful babies for Asking Alexandria drum tracking tomorrow. Day 1 of who knows ? Maybe James just kills the whole record first day!? Lol"

A couple days later he shared a photo with Ben Bruce behind a recording console with the caption "Making important decisions with @benjaminpaulbruce @sanjayparikhphoto."