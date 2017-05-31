Bono And Damon Albarn Attend Noel Gallagher's 50th Birthday Bash

It's a wonder that Liam (who famously plays well with others) wasn't invited to the English estate for cocktails and selfies. Noel's war of the Rolodex also brought A-listers like Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander to the soiree. Two weeks ago, Liam expressed dismay that he and their mother were left off the guest list, referring to Noel as a "potato."

"Re potatoes 50th he's not invited none of his family not even his own mother says a lot about the man and his part planner pair of wankers," he wrote. Read more here.