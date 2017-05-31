Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam At Steven Van Zandt Concert

During the show's encore, the fans got even more than they paid for when Springsteen appeared on stage to perform "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out" with the E Street Band guitarist.

A representative for the theater told Billboard the crowd "erupted" when the Boss appeared onstage. Van Zandt introduced Springsteen to the audience as "a friend who's out of work." The duo also performed Marvin Gaye's "Can I Get A Witness" and "I Don't Want to Go Home."