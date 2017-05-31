|
Dolly Parton, Erich Church, Kelsea Ballerini Set For ACM Honors
.
(Radio.com) The Academy of Country Music Awards announced the winners of the Special Awards for this year's 11th Annual ACM Honors on Monday (May 30). The event will take place August 23 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, and be broadcast later on CBS. Special honorees for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards include Kelsea Ballerini, Eric Church, Toby Keith, Bob Kingsley, Reba McEntire, Nashville, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Shel Silverstein and George Strait. Additional off-camera categories that will be feted at the 11th Annual ACM Honors event will include Industry Awards and Studio Recording Awards. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
