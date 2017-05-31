Foo Fighters Keep Playing After Festival Cuts Their Power

When the event's sound system was shut down during a natural pause in the band's classic 1997 hit, Dave Grohl and company kept playing and, as the audience realized what was happening, they joined in to help finish the song.

The Foo Fighters closed out the Memorial Day weekend event on a bill that also saw a headline set by Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers. Following a planned hiatus after the completion of extensive touring in support of 2014's "Sonic Highways", the group will next appear at the Secret Solstice Festival in Reykjavik, Iceland on June 16 before a series of festival dates across Europe this summer.

The Foo Fighters recently announced a series of August dates in Asia, including stops in Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Singapore. Watch the "Everlong" performance here.