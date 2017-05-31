Justin Bieber Wanted For 'Saved By The Bell' Musical

There's just one catch: Engel says ideally, it would be Bieber from around 2012 before he achieved massive international fame and before he got more than a few tattoos.

After all, Engels wants the person who gets the part to look believable enough to play a high schooler. As a time machine seems out of the question, Engel explained he would he happy with someone who is Bieber-esque. Watch the TMZ video here.