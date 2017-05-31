|
Keith Urban Duets 'The Fighter' With Opry Audience
.
(Radio.com) Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood made country music magic when they came together for Urban's hit single "The Fighter." With over 15 million views and counting on YouTube, fans cannot get enough of this catchy tune. The "Wasted Time" singer decided to let his audience fill in for Underwood at a recent appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. Before he played, he told his audience, "We're going to try this song that is a duet, but I am Carrie-less tonight. "So, I thought I could get somebody out of the audience to sing it, or I could think that there's safety in numbers and get the whole tribe to sing tonight." Watch the performance and the original music video here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
