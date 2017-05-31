Maximo Park's Duncan Lloyd Streams Song From New Solo Album

The song features special guest vocals. Duncan reveals, "Heart In Delay came together when my friend and tour buddy Nicole Yun joined on vocals, a song that is about being let down and a breakdown in trust. We recorded it driven and raw to suit the sentiment." Stream the track here.

He also had the following to say about the new album, "From 'Heads Of The Bastille' onwards, these songs come from a more personal perspective and it's fair to say there is a lot of longing in them.

"They were mostly written in motion, travelling on long journeys, often late at night when ideas tend to mutate & evolve in a way which is less black & white, where finer subtleties appear."

I O U O M E Tracklist:

1. The City Weeps

2. You Seem Confused

3. Heart In Delay

4. Being Frank

5. A Little Lit Up

6. Painters

7. Steel Pin Raindrops

8. Tomorrow's Fires

9. Heads Of The Bastille

10. Really