Mike WiLL Made-It's Releases 'Perfect Pint' Video

Directed by Nabil, the video features Lamar driving a flying car through a surreal desert landscape, Sremmurd rapping in the backseat of a car while an astronaut shoots a UFO at him and a larger-than-life Mane stomping through the barren area.

Not to mention, giant pill capsules fall from the sky like rain and the vehicle looks like it leaves water skiing marks on the highway. The video mixes up some of your favorite rappers with super unexpected sci-fi elements. Road "tripping" indeed. Watch the clip here.