Ne-Yo Streams First Single In Two Years 'Another Love Song'

On the track, the singer celebrates falling in love with a woman who makes him want to sing--you guessed it--another love song. The upbeat single arrived just in time for summer and Ne-Yo will spend the next weeks promoting it on television.

The single coincides with Ne-Yo's upcoming judging gig on World of Dance, the Jennifer Lopez-fronted dance competition that premieres tonight. Ne-Yo, Julianne Hough and Jenna Dewan-Tatum will join Lopez to steer professional dancers toward a prize of $1 million. Listen to "Another Love Song" here.