New Found Glory Announce Fall 20th Anniversary Tour Leg
(Radio.com) New Found Glory have announced the fall leg of their 20th-anniversary tour. The tour will continue to find the band playing two full albums each night including Catalyst, Not Without A Fight, Self-Titled, Sticks and Stones, and new for the fall leg Resurrection and From The Screen To Your Stereo. "Your wish is our command!" guitarist Chad Gilbert wrote. "We are bringing our 20 Year Anniversary Tour to all the cities we missed the first time! More albums, more cities, more fun! You only turn 20 once — might as well tour like it! Thank you for being the best fans any band could dream to have. This is for you!" The new leg of dates kicks off on October 24 in Columbia, SC. Fan pre-sale is currently live, General on-sale begins this Friday, June 2 at 12:00 p.m. local time. See the dates here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
