Niall Horan Explains Forgetting 'Slow Hands' Lyrics

This was apparent during his stop on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when he performed the new single, albeit accidentally remixed. While on stage in the Adorama Theater at Fresh 102.7 for an "Up Close and Personal" event with fans, Niall admitted he had forgotten his own lyrics to the song.

"I ended up doing two passes of the performance because I actually forgot the first line of the second verse," Niall told morning hosts Karen and Jeffrey. "I just start over-thinking stuff," Niall admitted. "I wrote the song and I forgot the lyrics to it!"

