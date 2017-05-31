Ozzy Osbourne With Zakk Wylde Leads Music Festival Lineup

Ozzy will be headlining the first night of the two day event on September 30th at Champions Park in Louisville, KY. Wylde is playing with Osbourne for the first time in over a decade during the Sabbath legends' 2017 live appearances.

The festival will also feature performances from Five Finger Death Punch, Incubus, Rob Zombie, Rise Against, Mastodon and Stone Sour as well as Halestorm, Gojira, The Pretty Reckless, In This Moment, Eagles of Death Metal, Thrice, Hollywood Undead, Of Mice & Men, Steel Panther, Falling In Reverse, Sleeping With Sirens, Nothing More, Beartooth, Starset, We Came As Romans, Lacuna Coil, Miss May I, Radkey, Bleeker, While She Sleeps, Greta Van Fleet, Fire From The Gods, '68, Badflower, He Is Legend, Black Map, DED, Through Fire, Palisades, and BITERS.