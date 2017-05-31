|
Ritchie Blackmore Streams First New Rainbow Song In 22 Years
.
(hennemusic) Ritchie Blackmore has released streams of two singles that mark the Rainbow's first new recordings in more than two decades. Originally featured on 1981's "Difficult To Cure", the guitarist has re-recorded that project's lead track, "I Surrender", with new Rainbow vocalist Ronnie Romero. A second track, "Land Of Hope And Glory", is an instrumental reworking of the 1902 British patriotic song of the same name from Edward Elgar's "Pomp And Circumstance March No. 1." "We recorded some songs for Blackmore's Night and two songs with the new singer for Rainbow," Blackmore recently told Japan's Burrn! magazine. "I wrote one new song, and also recorded one of the old ones. Ronnie, who is in Madrid now, added his vocals and sent it back. Rather than make an album, we may release as singles." The tunes mark the first recordings released by Rainbow since their eighth album, 1995's "Stranger In Us All." After completing a tour in support of the record, the guitarist left rock behind to form the medieval folk band Blackmore's Night with then-girlfriend and now-wife Candice Night. Blackmore regrouped Rainbow last year for live dates with a lineup that featured Romero, Stratovarius keyboardist Jens Johansson, Blackmore's Night drummer David Keith, bassist Bob Nouveau and backup singers Candice Night and Lady Lynn. Stream the songs here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
