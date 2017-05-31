Tankard Release 'One Foot In The Grave' Video

The band filmed the Aaron McLoughlin produced video at the Alte Liebe pub in Frankfurt, Germany back in February. Andreas "Gerre" Geremia had the following comments about the clip, "As Aaron was also already responsible for the comic clip of 'Fooled By Your Guts', we have spared neither cost nor effort to fly him in from Australia for recording this new clip with us.

"This clip is on the one hand really ironic because of our age but on the other hand also a bit sad. Everything is only temporary! This time we wanted a video without the usual hopping-around with our instruments, we just want to try something new! I think we managed this quite well. Have fun with 'One Foot In The Grave'!" Watch the video here.